Crews battle blaze at historic Milton home

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a fire to damage a historic home at 15 Main St. in Milton.

Crews responded just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

"The street was lined with emergency vehicles and first responders, and [I] horribly saw flames coming out of a neighbors home out of the roof," said Marty Steinhausen of Milton.

Milton Fire Chief Chris Poirier says the call came in as fire in the bathroom area on the second floor of the home. It's not clear yet if that is exactly where the fire originated. Chief Poirier also said freezing temperatures Saturday morning added challenges for fire crews.

"Guys [were] slipping, biggest problem is keeping our hose lines from freezing up, it makes everything more difficult, he said.

The Milton Town Manager, and Past Chief Don Turner says the home holds historical significance to the town.

"This house was built in the 1890's, in the early 1900's it was Dr. Holcomb's, first doctor that we know of in Milton, and it served as the town hospital for many years," he said.

Folks in Milton say its a big loss to the community.

"It's our favorite house in Milton it's an architectural gem, it's been here since the 1800's, and we're devastated by it," said Steinhausen.