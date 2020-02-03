Crews clean up after 100-gallon fuel spill

A hazardous waste crew will be back in Essex Junction Monday morning, cleaning up a fuel spill.

Police say a truck filling up a fuel tank had a mechanical issue and gas spilled onto the parking lot.

The Essex Fire Chief says it happened at the Maplefields on Rt. 15 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

They estimate 100 gallons of fuel was spilled.

The chief says he thinks most of went into a storm drain that is released in a nearby trench and does not affect nearby water or sewage systems.

Maplefields is investigating what caused the truck to spring a leak.