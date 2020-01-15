Crews come up empty-handed on 2nd day of river search

The search continued on Wednesday for a Plattsburgh man who disappeared in the Saranac River on Tuesday. Our Kelly O'Brien has an update on the second day of rescue and recovery efforts.

Police worked out of the boat launch on Bridge Street all day Wednesday until they ended the search due to darkness.

Authorities are not yet telling us who this person is and they say they won't release any more information until he is found. But police did say they have several witnesses who saw the man jump into the river.

Crews got back to the search early on Wednesday morning. A tactical team was on the Saranac River and where the river meets Lake Champlain. The New York State Police Dive Team assisted. There was also a helicopter from the Department of Homeland Security searching from the sky.

Police say the water is about 37 degrees and they don't believe someone could survive in those temperatures, which is why this is being called a recovery effort.

Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said the crews out in the water know the river and the way it moves, and that helps the search.

"The ability to have some firsthand knowledge of how this river interacts, how it flows, how much water is pushing through, the manmade structures, the train trestle, how that works with the water and how things might flow out into the bay. So, there are a lot of variables when it comes to predicting where you might a person submerged under the water," Ritter said.

Ritter said at the end of Wednesday, they will need to make the tough call about whether to continue the search on Thursday.