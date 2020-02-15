Crews contain fire to ceiling in Rouses Point

A house fire in Rouses Point, New York brought an early morning response to Lake Street on Saturday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Officials say neighbors called in the blaze and 2 people at the home at the time were unaware. They were able to get out safely.

The fire was in the attic area and crews were able to keep it contained to the roof.

The home sustained significant water damage and chilly temperatures on Saturday impacted crews.

"The cold is hampering us a little bit but everything is functioning as we need it," said Chief Michael LeBlanc of the Rouses Point Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.