Crews identify body of missing boater on Lake Champlain

An Essex fisherman has been found dead after a six-hour-long search on Lake Champlain.

Police say 68-year-old Michael Dattilio was found Tuesday night between Alburgh and North Hero. Police say his body was found 40 yards from shore in 14 feet of water.

Emergency crews started looking for the man on Tuesday around 2 p.m. when they received a report that his boat was found with his personal belongings on it, but he was nowhere in sight.

Captain Bob Cushing says they don't know much about what happened.

"I don't know if he was wearing a life vest," said Capt. Cushing. "I don't know any of those things, and that's what they'll look into, but obviously if you're out in a boat, and on the water, life jackets are important to be wearing."

Police are not releasing any information about the man until the investigation is complete, and when his family is notified.

Police say they don't know when the man arrived at the marina or what he was doing before he went missing.

"I think his intent, and I'm just speculating here, was to go fishing in that area," Cushing said.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation, but police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The man’s body is being taken to the Coroner's office for an autopsy.