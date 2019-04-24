Crews investigate suspicious Tunbridge house fire

It took 45 minutes of searching for firefighters to get to a big house fire in Tunbridge and now it's being called suspicious.

Someone called in the fire on Gage Hill Road around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews say the home was behind a locked gate and at the end of a very long driveway. It was completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

The house and garage are considered a total loss of $250,000.

Firefighters say three of the buildings were also broken into.

Investigators are following up on leads and are asking if anyone saw people walking or on ATVs in the area to give them a call at 802-234-9933.