Crews plan for winter storm

Crews says plans are already in place to deal with a substantial winter storm heading into our area tonight. Heavy rain could result in possible flooding and wind and ice could lead to power outages and hazardous road conditions. Upwards of an inch of icing is expected in our Northern areas, Grand Isle, the Champlain Valley and near the Canadian border.

Crews in the New York's North Country sent us these photos of trucks on stand-by. Vermont Electric Co-Op released a YouTube video warning its customers of what they can expect.

The bulk of the storm is expected to begin around 10 PM and midnight and could last through Sunday afternoon. Officials say after the storm ends, the effects could last for several days.