Crews rescue man who fell into silo

There was a complicated rescue on Friday at a concrete company in Georgia.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says an employee of Harrison Concrete got hurt on the job.

Early Friday morning, the worker fell into a silo that contains ingredients used in the concrete-making process. We're told that silo is a couple of stories high.

First responders had to lower themselves into a narrow space within the silo and hoist the employee back out.

The sheriff's office tells us that man was able to walk to the ambulance that took him away.