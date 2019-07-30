Crews searching for missing kayaker on Malletts Bay

A search is underway in Malletts Bay for a missing kayaker.

Police say two kayakers were near shore in Malletts Bay in Colchester Tuesday afternoon when a violent storm hit with high winds and big waves. Police say the two kayaks flipped.

People on shore saw it happened and called 911.

An adult woman was rescued. They performed CPR on her and rushed her to the hospital in Burlington.

An adult man kayaking with her is still missing. Police and the Coast Guard are searching for him. They are taking precautions since more storms could be coming.

"Certainly our concern is with the safety of everyone concerned, including our searchers. If conditions warrant it, we would pull people off the water. At this point, we're continuing search operations," Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen said.

