Crews searching for missing teen hiker

Police say a young hiker is missing on the Appalachian Trail in Killington.

Shamuel Rabinowitz, 15, of Montreal, was hiking with a large group of friends.

He was last seen Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. near the Cooper Lodge. His friends reported him missing at about 9 p.m.

Vermont State Police say multiple search and rescue crews from various agencies are working trails in the area looking for Rabinowitz. Search dogs were also called in.

Rabinowitz is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was wearing a lime green shirt, tan pants, a black baseball cap and carrying a blue backpack. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.