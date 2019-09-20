Crews start deconstructing part of Burlington's 'Great Streets' project

There are new developments in our WCAX News Special Report "Construction at a Crossroads."

Crews are now deconstructing part of Burlington's "Great Streets" project.

This is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Maple and St. Paul streets.

The granite curbs are ripped up and as soon as crews finish the underground work, they'll rebuild the curb.

Large trucks and trailers will now have more space to make turns and the road approaching the intersection will be widened by a total of 8 feet.

Our Celine McArthur asked workers how challenging of a project this is and they say it's bigger now that curbs need to be redone.

Burlington Public Works says it hopes to get this done by the end of the month at the cost of $20,000.

The "rough estimate" for all the work you'll see at that intersection is about $300,000.

We will keep you posted on their progress and the final costs.