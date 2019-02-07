Crews still struggling to clear ice off roads

Plow truck drivers were still scrambling Thursday after freezing rain turned roads across our region to ice.

The timing Wednesday was terrible; it hit during the evening commute. And even salt trucks had a hard time getting around.

Dozens of cars crashed and roads were closed. Some drivers were stuck in lines of traffic for hours, including hundreds of people on Interstate 89 in Chittenden County.

We asked Brent Curtis from VTrans what made the weather such a nightmare.

"The fast-freeze scenario does catch people off guard. And it wasn't so much that we hadn't had a chance to be in those spots, we had gone through. But because of the rain, it had washed a lot of the material away," Curtis said.

