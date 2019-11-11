Crews work to keep rail tracks clear

Rail crews are just some of the workers needed to keep transportation moving smoothly when winter storms hit.

Railroad officals in Vermont say they are keeping an eye on the snow forecast for late Tuesday. Over the next 24 hours, nearly 30 people will be working around the clock to keep the state's 350 miles of tracks clear. They'll be using snowblowers to keep ice off of railroad switches to keep freight and passenger operations humming along

Our Calvin Cutler is visiting other transportation hubs to see how they're preparing for the storm. Watch his story on the Channel 3 News tonight.

