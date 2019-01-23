Messy mix could be a challenge for Vermont road crews

Rain is headed to our region while crews are still cleaning up from the weekend's snowstorm.

VTrans says crews have been working overtime to keep the roads safe but they're not done yet. They say it doesn't matter if it's rain, 2 inches of snow or 2 feet of snow, they treat all storms the same.

What may be tricky about the impending rain and freezing rain mix is that some local crews may not have finished their cleanup. Slushy, messy snow may still be lingering in parking lots, on dirt roads and side roads, which can cause problems if they freeze up. VTrans in Colchester will have their full staff on until about 8 or 9 Wednesday night and will hit the interstate around 3 a.m. to treat the roads for icy conditions.

"After this weekend's storm, we put product down. The roads have dried up so that leaves a salt residue on there which will help us out for the first part, but if the rains continue to be heavy or if they come in heavy, then it's going to wash it off and then it's going to start freezing to the roads," explained Dan Shepard of VTrans.

Shepard says his crews in Colchester usually work 16-hour shifts with some time off to rest and recharge before hitting the roads early Thursday.

And VTrans reminds drivers to maintain a good distance between you and the car in front of you on roads. A good way to tell if the roads are icy and not wet is if you don't see any spray from other cars' tires on the road. It's a good indication that roads are starting to freeze.