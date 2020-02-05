Criminal conspiracy alleged by Vt. prosecutors involved Purdue Pharma

U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan recently announced a $145 million settlement with the medical records company Practice Fusion. This was over criminal charges the company conspired with an unnamed opioid manufacturer in 2016 to push highly-addictive pills via doctors.

Our Media partners at Seven Days found out that company was Purdue Pharma through comparing documents. Practice Fusion was meant to flag certain things, like identifying doctors who over-prescribed frequently-abused drugs such as OxyContin, but behind the scenes Purdue and Practice Fusion were doing the opposite.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Day's Derek Brouwer who wrote about the story in this week's issue.

