Criminal investigation underway into South Burlington prison

A criminal investigation into Vermont's only women's prison is underway by the Vermont state police.

The probe has been underway since October according to Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

No further details were available about the specifics.

This comes following reports of accusations of sexual abuse, drug abuse and the repeated harassment of female inmates by guards at the prison in South Burlington.

