Critics: New Hampshire primary commission is unnecessary

An effort to promote New Hampshire's cherished first-in-the-nation presidential primary is facing some pushback at the Statehouse.

Democratic Rep. Renny Cushing's bill would create a commission to "celebrate and safeguard" New Hampshire's tradition of holding the earliest presidential primaries every four years. It passed the House in February but at a Senate hearing Wednesday one of the original sponsors said he actually opposes it. Republican Rep. Al Baldasaro said it could lead to micromanaging the secretary of state, who has the sole authority to set the primary date.

Secretary of State Bill Gardner also spoke against the bill, calling it unnecessary.

Cushing says he simply wants to promote education and awareness about the primary's importance. He insists there's nothing in the bill that would interfere with the secretary of state.

4/25/2019 6:20:22 AM (GMT -4:00)