Critics say cashless stores penalize the poor, minorities

Cash is no longer king at many businesses in Philadelphia. The sound of credit card swipes now drown out the cha-ching of cash registers.

"There's a lot of restaurants and other businesses that want to go cashless," said John Longstreet, the president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Reporter: Do you see an upside to cashless?

John Longstreet: Absolutely... Because places that handle cash are less safe than those that don't have cash on hand. Everything is reported directly into the accounting system, taxes are paid.

Cash is not accepted at Bluestone Lane Coffee and the salad chain Sweetgreen, which together have six stores in Philadelphia.

Nationwide, Dos Toros, Dig Inn and Tender Greens now refuse paper money. Reportedly, Milkbar, Starbucks, Amazon, Walmart and Shake Shack have recently experimented with cashless stores.

That trend worries Philadelphia Councilman Bill Greenlee.

"I go in to get a cup of coffee, I can get it because I have a credit card. But the person behind me that doesn't have a credit card is told they can't get a cup of coffee. Something doesn't seem right about that," Greenlee said.

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that 34 percent of blacks, 17 percent of Hispanics and 29 percent of people earning less than $30,000 rely on cash for all or almost all of their purchases.

Greenlee introduced a bill that will hit Philadelphia businesses that don't accept cash with fines up to $2,000.

Similar laws have also been proposed in New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. A statewide ban on cashless stores is awaiting the governor's signature in New Jersey. Massachusetts has required retailers to accept cash since 1978.

Another thing that makes cashless appealing-- lines can move faster if employees don't have to stop to count change.

The law Greenlee has proposed applies only to bricks-and-mortar stores, not internet retailers or membership stores like Costco. If passed, the law will go into effect in July.

According to the federal government, more than 14 million Americans don't have bank accounts which makes getting credit cards very difficult.