Vermont transportation officials have an ambitious goals of having 50,000 electric cars on the roads in the next six years, but the current numbers stand at only about 3,000.

The Scott administration has proposed throwing $1.5 million in incentives to help Vermonters buy electric but environmental advocates say that isn't enough.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Kevin McCallum who wrote about the EV debate in this week's issue.