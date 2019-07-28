Crossing the border to purchase insulin

Sanders is in Michigan this week before the upcoming democratic debate in Detroit. He made the trip across the border to Windsor, Ontario with members of several families.

Courtesy CNN

Sanders says the price of insulin has nearly doubled in recent years and can be bought for one-tenth of the price in Canada. Sanders believes the high cost of insulin in the U.S. can be attributed to to some financial factors.

"The incredible greed of the pharmaceutical industry, three major manufacturers of insulin and they control 90% of the market and just coincidentally it seems they raise their prices at about the same rate at the same time," said Sen. Sanders.

This is not the first time Sanders has rallied against high costs of life saving medication. WCAX went along for the ride In 1999 when, then Congressman Sanders, took a busload of Vermonters to Montreal to get prescriptions filled at a fraction of the cost compared to Vermont.