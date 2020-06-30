Crowded field of candidates in Vermont primaries for governor

In six weeks, Vermonters will vote in the state's primary election, deciding who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Here's a closer look at the choices voters have.

The primary field is crowded with 11 candidates from three parties seeking nominations just in the race for governor. Incumbent Republican Phil Scott faces four challengers: John Klar, Doug Cavett, Bernard Peters and Emily Peyton.

On the Democratic side, there are four candidates: David Zuckerman, Rebecca Holcombe, Pat Winburn and Ralph Corbo.

And there are two Progressives: perennial candidates Boots Wardinski and Cris Ericson.

After Aug. 11, there will be just one person from each of the parties left in the race.