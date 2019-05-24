Crowds expected at Sanders Statehouse rally

Montpelier authorities say they are preparing for the thousands of people expected to attend Sen. Bernie Sanders Vermont presidential campaign kickoff event at the Statehouse Saturday.

Capitol Police officials say they are expecting anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 to attend the 2 p.m. event. It comes after Sanders had hoped to launch his 2020 campaign in the state earlier this year, but winter weather forced him to postpone. He held a kickoff rally in Brooklyn, instead.

Sanders launched his 2016 White House bid at the Burlington waterfront.

Campaign officials say Sanders will talk about his career in public service and the impact it's had on Vermont through the years.

In addition to speakers, Grammy-award wining singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile is set to perform.

The candidate will remain in the region for Memorial Day, attending three New Hampshire ice cream socials for supporters in Warner, Laconia, and Rollinsford. Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield will introduce Sanders at each event.