A Crown Point man has been charged in the crash that killed a South Burlington woman last month.

Ian Labounty, 28, was charged Monday with DUI-drugs and gross negligent operation for the crash on Route 22A in Addison.

Police say Labounty was headed north when he crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Cecile Druzba, 57. She died from her injuries. Police say it appears Labounty fell asleep behind the wheel.

He's due back in court next month.