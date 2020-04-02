Cruise ships with sick and dying passengers forced to stay at sea

Despite pleas from family members, cruise ships in sea must stay there, even with people dying and already dead on board.

Dozens of cruise ships are lined up in the waters outside Florida. Most are empty with just crew aboard, but some are carrying passengers dead, or dying, from the coronavirus.

The U.S. Coast Guard is now saying the ships will not be given the go-ahead to come ashore and must remain isolated, indefinitely. Ships with passengers and crew who are severely ill are being advised to send them to the countries where the vessels are registered.

