Cuomo: All New York schools to remain closed through spring

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York schools and colleges will remain closed through the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order applies to 4.2 million students statewide and continues a shutdown order that was set to expire May 15.

Cuomo says it's simply too risky to reopen at a time when the virus is still sending nearly 1,000 people into the hospital every day.

The governor says a decision about whether to allow summer school will be deferred until the end of May.

