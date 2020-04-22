Cuomo: Meeting with Trump 'productive'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he had a productive meeting with President Trump Tuesday, resolving key issues of federal assistance on coronavirus testing and economic relief.

Following the meeting, Cuomo announced a federal partnership that he said will double the amount of testing in New York in the coming weeks.

"Our goal -- which is very aggressive and ambitious but set it high and then try -- our goal is to double the 20,000 to get to 40,000 tests per day. We need several weeks to ramp up to that, but it is a very aggressive goal," Cuomo said.

He says the president agreed that state governments should be responsible for managing testing in their own laboratories while federal officials can focus on supply chain issues. Cuomo has repeatedly said that states should not be forced to compete with each other to procure tests and protective gear and that it makes sense for the federal government to take charge.

The Democrat also said that because economic damage caused by the virus has fallen disproportionately on New York, it makes no sense for the state to pay the standard local match when it comes to FEMA disaster funding.

"The President said that he understood and that he would take care of it and I believe that he will, because he did understand it and that's a big deal for the state of New York," Cuomo said. "I thank all the people on the President's team who made themselves available and work this through with us in detail and it's a really positive, positive resolution.