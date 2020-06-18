Cuomo: NYC is on track for next phase of virus reopening

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York City is on track to open more businesses and could enter the second phase of reopening Monday.

Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said there were 17 coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals and nursing homes Tuesday. He also pointed to the gradual decline in rates of individuals testing positive: fewer than 1% of results for roughly 60,000 individuals tested Tuesday for COVID-19 were positive. The official coronavirus death toll includes at least 24,600 statewide and at least an additional 2,600 deaths in New York City, though officials have said the actual death toll is likely much higher.

Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to keep wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines despite the gradual reopening.

