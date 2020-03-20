Cuomo: Nonessential employees must stay home; gatherings banned

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide.

Cuomo says he'll sign an executive order Friday.

He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.

New York state has 5,711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

