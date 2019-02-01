Cuomo: Still time to get pot legalization done by April 1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he remains confident the Legislature can vote to legalize recreational marijuana as part of the state budget, which is due on April 1.

The Democrat's optimistic comments come after Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Thursday that lawmakers may not have enough time to resolve questions surrounding legalization while also working their way through a $175 billion budget.

Heastie said lawmakers may have to wait until after the budget to take up legalization.

Cuomo said on public radio Friday that he's not giving up on his timetable and that a lot can happen in the Legislature in six weeks.

Both Heastie and Cuomo support legalization, but there's no agreement yet on tax rates and rules about how the product would be sold and regulated.

