Cuomo: Wear a mask to respect nurses who died to save us

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo argues that face masks are a sign of respect for the nurses and doctors who sacrificed their lives to protect people from the pandemic.

Some people complain that face mask requirements infringe on individual liberty. But Cuomo said masks are a sign of respect to everyone the wearer walks past, as well as to workers pulling society through the outbreak.

The 195 deaths recorded in New York on Monday are a jump from 161 the previous day, but still about a quarter of the highest daily tallies just over a month ago.

