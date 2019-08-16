Cuomo announces $30M for supportive housing initiative

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says $30 million is headed toward affordable housing in New York.

It's the fourth round of funding for the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

It will provide at least 1,200 units of housing. This is part of a $20 billion, 5-year plan that aims to create or preserve more than 100,000 units.

The initiative serves at-risk populations, like homeless veterans and their families; victims of domestic violence; seniors; and ex-convicts. It also serves those living with HIV or AIDS, mental illness and substance abuse.

Services will include rent and living cost subsidies; health services; employment training; educational assistance; child care; and counseling and crisis intervention.