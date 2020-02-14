Cuomo announces additional $15M for heating emergencies

With these frigid temperatures comes the hope of adequate home heating, and in New York, an additional $15 million will go to those facing heat emergencies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office made the announcement Friday. It's part of the Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP.

Starting next Tuesday, households can apply for a second emergency benefit if they are in danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off, even if they have already received HEAP assistance this winter.

The extended deadline to apply is April 24. Eligible households could receive up to $2,200.