New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 22 organizations will get $450,000 in state grants.

The money will be spread between state parks, historic sites and public lands to help maintain and preserve land.

It also aims to increase volunteer numbers and fundraising opportunities for the state's trails and historic sites.

The Governor's Parks 2020 program is a multiyear commitment to fund the parks.

This year's budget includes $110 million toward that initiative.

