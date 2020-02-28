Cuomo announces help for residents and businesses affected by the Halloween Storm

New York's governor says a big rain storm left behind $10 million in damages, ruining homes and businesses. But now, Governor Andrew Cuomo says loans are available to help people get back on their feet.

The Halloween Storm last year dumped rain across our region.

Cuomo says his request for a Physical Disaster Declaration has been approved and will help several counties.

We're told Essex is included in the declaration and Clinton and Franklin counties are now eligible for the program.

Cuomo says the small business loans come with low-interest and will help fix problems like repairing property and replacing equipment.