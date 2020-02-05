Cuomo announces money to improve state parks

Nearly $3 million will go to improving trails and playgrounds in state parks across New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced $2.9 million in funds on Wednesday as part of a pledge to invest about $1 billion in private and public funds into state park improvements.

Projects in our region include three parks in St. Lawrence County, with $10,000 for Wellesley Island State Park for new boardwalks, and $50,000 each to Robert G. Wehle State Park and Higley Flow State Park for new playgrounds.