Cuomo appeals to businesses for supplies; NY death toll hits 2,373

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday reported that the coronavirus death toll in New York is now at 2,373 and he appealed to businesses and individuals to help in the crisis.

The Governor says every county in the state now has a case. The number of infections continues to rise with more than 92,000 positive cases statewide. More than 13,000 are hospitalized and 3,400 in the ICU.

Cuomo says during the peak of the outbreak the state will need 70,000 to 110,000 hospitals beds. Right now there are only 53,000 beds available. He said the apex appears to be at the end of April or early May.

Since hospitals are likely to be overwhelmed downstate first, the state is shifting patients to hospitals in upstate New York now.

Cuomo pleaded with medical professionals to come to New York to help, and about 21,000 so far have volunteered to come to New York.

The Governor says supplies are an ongoing challenge and he's asking hospitals that have plenty, to send them to a central stockpile where they will be redistributed. He also asked businesses that are able to manufacture the supplies to contact them and the state will pay a premium. To help, call: 212-803-3100, or send an email.

