Cuomo appeals to young New Yorkers to help stop spread of COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers Monday on the state's coronavirus response.

New York City has become a hot spot for COVID-19 cases.

Cuomo said he wants a plan from the city on how to reduce population density and it has to focus on young people.

"I've said it before, you can get it. The numbers show you can get it if you're a young person, and you can transmit it. Uh and you're, it's reckless, and it's a violation of your civic spirit and duty as a citizen, as far as I'm concerned," said Cuomo, D-New York.

Cuomo says we're confronting a new reality, and there won't be an overnight solution.

He urged people to use this time productively and look for the silver lining.