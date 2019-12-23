Cuomo blocks more judges performing marriages, blames Trump

New York's governor says he can't support allowing more federal judges appointed by President Trump to perform marriages.

He has vetoed a bill that would have allowed more judges to do just that.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Friday veto message that Trump doesn't “embody" New York values of “diversity, tolerance and inclusion."

The Democratic governor has long been an opponent of Trump.

Currently, New York allows clergymen, ministers, elected officials and judges to perform marriages.

But state law limits what kinds of federal judges can do so.

The bill's Democratic sponsor said she didn't consider the bill a major issue.

