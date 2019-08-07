Cuomo calls on candidates to follow New York's lead on gun control

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on Democratic presidential hopefuls to adopt his "Make America Safer Pledge" on gun control.

He says it's a four-point plan to keep Americans safe from gun violence.

Immediately after the recent mass shootings in Texas and Dayton, the governor condemned President Trump and urged the U.S. Congress to follow New York's lead and pass significant gun safety measures.

Cuomo, D-New York, says the candidates should pledge to:

-Outlaw assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

-Create a database to prevent the dangerously mentally ill from buying guns.

-Pass universal background checks closing the private gun sales loophole.

-Pass Red Flag laws.

Cuomo says since the laws took effect in New York in 2013, about 100,000 people with mental health issues have been reported. That information can be used to revoke weapons licenses from people mental health professionals see as dangerous. But we don't know if that happened in every case.

Cuomo says no legal gun owners' rights have been violated.