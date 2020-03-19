Cuomo compares COVID-19 outbreak to 9/11

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is waiving mortgage payments for 90 days.

The Democrat said it's based on financial hardship with people and families out of work or working on a limited basis.

Cuomo called the coronavirus outbreak "tremendously disruptive."

"It reminds me of 9/11, where one moment-- which was inconceivable-- just changed everything, changed your perspective on the world, changed your perspective on safety. Children who were young at that time but of school-age watched on TV. They didn't know if their parents were coming home. I think it changed their whole outlook on life after 9/11. This is a situation like that. It's obviously totally different magnitude, but it's like that. It's a moment that just changes your whole life," Cuomo said.

The governor also announced new measures requiring 75% of the state's workforce to stay home.

New York has more than 4,100 cases in the state. There are three in our region: two cases in Clinton County and one in Essex County. There are no confirmed cases in Franklin County as of Thursday evening.

The majority of the cases in New York are still in Westchester County, just outside New York City.