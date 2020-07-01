WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday is expected to address a decision to delay indoor dining at New York City restaurants due to fears of increased virus infections.

Vehicles move through a nearly empty Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 11:30 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he is concerned that if the city welcomes diners back into the enclosed spaces of its restaurants, it might experience the same surge in illness now being seen in other states. Outdoor dining at restaurants, which started about two weeks ago, can continue.

Huge crowds of mostly maskless people ignoring social distancing outside bars and restaurants in parts of the city have left the governor wondering if indoor dining is a good idea after the state brought the number of COVID-19 cases way down following a peak in April.

To help him make that decision, Cuomo got a snapshot of New York City on Tuesday night, checking in on restaurants and patrons to see if current guidelines were followed.