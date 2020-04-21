WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will head to the White House Tuesday as he seeks billions in federal aid and help with coronavirus testing.

Cuomo and Trump have clashed repeatedly over federal response efforts, with the governor recently attacking the president for 'sitting home watching TV' and claiming that President Trump told him 11 times that helping New York with coronavirus testing was 'too complicated and too hard.'

The governor is expected to ask for the president's help in boosting New York's ability to test for the coronavirus. Cuomo has said the federal government should play a leading role in acquring antibody tests, considered a key tool in helping to reopen the economy. Trump has said it should be left to the states.

New York's one-day daily toll of coronavirus deaths continues to drop. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 478 more people died in New York Sunday. New York has so far recorded an estimated death toll of around 14,000.

