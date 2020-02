A new hotline for the coronavirus is now up and running in New York.

The number of cases in China is now at 17,000, with more than 350 deaths.

Stringent travel restrictions are now in place at U.S. airports.

New York's governor just launched a hotline staffed by state health experts.

If you have questions about symptoms or travel, the hotline number is 1-888-364-3065.

New York state does not have any confirmed cases at this time.