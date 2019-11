While American flags will fly at official state veterans cemeteries across the country, New York is one of the few states without one.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is looking to change that.

In honor of the holiday's 100th year - Governor Cuomo has announced a commitment to establish New York's first State Veterans Cemetery.

There are currently around 750,000 veterans living in New York, the families of the fallen have pushed for years to get a State Cemetery.