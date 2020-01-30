Cuomo officials face heat over Medicaid woes

Top state health officials were peppered with a series of questions by New York lawmakers over concerns the governor's call to curb soaring Medicaid spending could end up hurting residents' wallets.

Democratic and Republican members of the Legislature used a Wednesday budget hearing to press the Commissioner of Health Howard Zucker and Medicaid Director Donna Frescatore for more transparency about what has led to soaring Medicaid costs that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration failed to predict or disclose ahead of last year’s budget.

Advocacy groups for Medicaid recipients and the state’s health care industry warned lawmakers that Cuomo’s swift deadline doesn’t leave enough time for a serious look at the impact of other solutions.

