Cuomo orders shift in ventilators to overwhelmed hospitals

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday he will order ventilators be redeployed to overwhelmed New York City area hospitals from other places amid alarming increases in COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations.

New York state tallied its biggest daily jump yet in deaths, up 562 to 2,935. Almost 15,000 people were hospitalized.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for a national enlistment program for doctors and nurses to handle an expected surge in coronavirus cases in New York and other places around the country.

