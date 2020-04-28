Cuomo outlines regional restarts in May

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says stay-at-home restrictions could be eased in mid-May for parts of the state where the coronavirus outbreak is less severe.

Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday at 11:30. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream in the link above, click here for a direct link.

It comes a day after announcing that New York had recorded 337 new deaths related to the coronavirus, the lowest single-day death toll in the state in April. The total death toll for the state is over 17,000.

Cuomo Monday said that while he will likely extend stay-at-home orders beyond May 15, restrictions could be relaxed in some regions if they have sufficient hospital capacity and the capacity to test and contact trace positive cases.