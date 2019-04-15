Cuomo paid $51K in taxes in 2018, down slightly from '17

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released his 2018 New York state and federal tax returns.

The Cuomo administration allowed reporters to inspect the 61-year-old third-term governor's tax documents at the state Capitol on Monday, the deadline for filing personal federal and state incoming tax returns.

Cuomo's adjusted gross income last year was just over $211,000, mostly from his $179,000 salary plus investments. He paid more than $51,000 in federal and state taxes, compared to nearly $55,000 in 2017.

His 2018 income was taxed at a federal rate of 18.5%, compared to 19.6% the previous year.

Cuomo made the same 2018 charitable donation in the same amount as he did in 2017: $11,000 to HELP USA, a charity he founded years ago to fight homelessness.

