Cuomo proposal takes aim at untraceable 'ghost guns'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a proposal to ban untraceable 'ghost guns' by requiring firearm parts to be sold only to authorized buyers.

So-called "80 percent kits" are readily available and allow individuals to purchase unfinished gun frames, or receivers, and mill out the remaining 20 percent at home.

Individuals would need to ship these parts to a licensed gun dealer where they would be picked up in person. The proposal would prohibit individuals who are forbidden to possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun from owning a major component of these guns.

