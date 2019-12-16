Cuomo proposes ban on deadly fentanyl copycat opioids

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing legislation banning drugs that mimic the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The Democrat said Monday the ban on fentanyl analogs will be the second proposal of his 2020 State of the State agenda.

He says he'll also propose a series of actions to expand medication-assisted treatment of opioid abuse disorder.

Cuomo says there has been a dramatic increase in overdose deaths from fentanyl and its analogs even as the overall number of overdose deaths is declining in New York state.

